Bigg Boss OTT 2 is coming soon on Jio Cinema. Quite a few names are doing the rounds as probable contestants. One of the them is Munawar Faruqui. His name has been bandied about right from the start. It was even said that Munawar Faruqui could be hosting some segments of the show. But now it is confirmed that Salman Khan will be hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. It seems Munawar Faruqui refused to be a part of the same as he wants to do the TV version of the same show. It is understandable as it is considered to be the real thing. Careers of people have changed after that show.

The other name doing the round is that of Jannat Zubair Rahmani. The actress packed a punch on Rohit Shetty's Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Jannat Zubair has said that she is not someone who is cut out for Bigg Boss. She has always maintained that she is an introvert and would falter in a personality-driven high drama show like Bigg Boss. But then, ideas do change. She was the highest paid on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. The actress' has a huge fan base with over 46 million followers on Instagram. The channel is trying hard to bring in new fan bases as they saw the effect in Bigg Boss 16 with MC Stan.

There are a number of names doing the rounds for Bigg Boss OTT 2. The other names doing the rounds are Zaid Darbar, Faisal Shaikh, Jiya Shankar, Fahmaan Khan, Anjali Arora, Sambhavna Seth, Poonam Pandey, Aditya Narayan and others. The first season was won by Divya Aggarwal. The lady won over everyone with her candid and fiery attitude. Karan Johar was the host of the season. Bigg Boss OTT 2 will start in end of June or July. The show will run for six weeks. We wonder how Salman Khan will manage to take out dates for both these shows.