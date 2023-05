For a long time now, there have been talks about Salman Khan turning a host for Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there were no confirmations on the same. The first season of Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by none other than Karan Johar. A couple of months ago, reports surfaced stating that Karan will not return as the host and instead, Salman will take over the web version too. And that's true enough as a promo video of Bigg Boss OTT 2 featuring the Tiger 3 star is out and going viral. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Salman Khan to begin shooting from THIS date; here's all you need to know about the show

Salman Khan turns host for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Salman Khan turns host for Bigg Boss OTT 2

Speculations were rife about whether or not Salman Khan will take up hosting duties of Bigg Boss OTT 2. As it is Salman hosts Bigg Boss season on TV for about four months every year. Plus he also has films that he has to shoot for. But now, all the speculations have been put to rest as the promo video of Bigg Boss OTT has surfaced. Salman Khan is confirmed to be the host. The actor had shot for the promo a couple of days ago as was reported.

In the promo video, we see the actor announcing the premiere of Bigg Boss OTT 2 on Jio Cinemas. The actor says that he is soon coming up with the web version of Bigg Boss so India should keep a watch.

Watch the Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo video featuring Salman Khan here:

Earlier, there were speculations about hosting Bigg Boss OTT 2. But they were baseless. Names of Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra also surfaced. Tejasswi has won Bigg Boss 16 while Karan has been a Jailor for Lock Upp. Talking about the contestant list, a lot of celebrity names have come forward such as , Munawar Faruqui, Anushka Sen, Kevin Almasifar, Fahmaan Khan, Urfi Javed, surfaced. Urfi, Aditya and Fahmaan denied participating in Bigg Boss OTT 2. Recently, 's brother, Rajeev Sen also denied being a part of Bigg Boss OTT 2.

Just recently, it was said that the cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. , Ayesha Singh, have quit the show and the makers will bring in a fresh cast completely. Aishwarya Sharma, on the other hand, is in Cape Town shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. Let's see when Bigg Boss OTT 2 premieres really.