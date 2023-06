Bigg Boss OTT 2 fans have been on a grooving spree ever since JioCinema dropped the powerful Bigg Boss OTT anthem titled 'Lagi Bachi’, which gave a sneak peek into the entertainment, drama, and fun that awaits viewers in the upcoming season. Discussions, countdowns, and an outpouring of love for Raftaar and the host Salman Khan are flooding on social media. And now, everyone is awaiting for June 17th. That is when the Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to on Jio Cinema. Ahead of the same, Raftaar opened up on collaborating with Bigg Boss OTT 2 for the official anthem. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new cast, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 promos hit the tube and more

Raftaar opens up on collaborating with Salman Khan on Bigg Boss OTT anthem

Ever since the new promo of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been out, it has grabbed headlines in Entertainment News. Fans are going gaga over Ratfaar's music and Salman Khan's moves in Lagi Bachi. Speaking about the collaboration and creating music for Bigg Boss OTT, Raftaar said, "Working with Salman Bhai has always been fun. My whole family loves watching Bigg Boss, and they were more excited than me when they found out that I would be creating music for Bigg Boss OTT. The song is just like the show, will keep you hooked and I'm really looking forward to seeing all your reactions and content recreating the hook step we made!” Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant list: Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Arora and more celebs rumoured to be on Salman Khan show

Watch the video of Lagi Bachi, the Bigg Boss OTT anthem by Raftaar ft Salman Khan here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by JioCinema (@officialjiocinema)

Bigg Boss OTT 2 to give a daily dose of entertainment

Immersing viewers in high-intensity action, the electrifying promo, featuring Salman Khan and Raftaar, dropped hints about the upcoming season. From 24x7 non-stop entertainment, and multicamera streaming, to giving viewers the ultimate control to influence the game through unique situations and scenarios, JioCinema is truly taking the OTT version of the real phenomenon to the next level! So, tap your feet and brace yourself for non-stop 24x7 drama-filled entertainment with Bigg Boss OTT Hindi, starting June 17th, only on JioCinema for free! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 promo: Salman Khan show finally gets its premiere date and it's not very far; know here

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants

As per the media reports, there have been names such as Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Awez Darbar, Anjali Arora and more that have surfaced online as to be the celebs who will be participating in the much-awaited second season of Bigg Boss OTT. The first season has been hosted by none other than filmmaker Karan Johar. However this season, Karan did not resume his duties as host for reasons best known to the makers and Karan.