Bigg Boss OTT is one of the most anticipated projects in the pipeline of reality shows right now. The first season was a huge hit and had filmmaker Karan Johar as the host and mentor to the participants in the web version of Bigg Boss. Recently, reports surfaced that popular Bollywood actor Ranveer Singh had taken over Karan as the host of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Yep, rumours were rife that the energy powerhouse was going to replace Karan Johar as the host of the second season, but it seems the reports were false. Also Read - What to watch on OTT this week: Koffee with Karan 7, Ranveer vs Wild, The Gone Game 2 and more titles to binge-watch on Hotstar, Netflix, Voot and other platforms

Ranveer won't host Bigg Boss OTT 2

A trade source informs that the report of Ranveer Singh taking up the hosting of Bigg Boss OTT is totally untrue and was not fact-checked. The source added that nothing of the sort was brewing between Ranveer and the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. "Ranveer is currently too busy with his film commitments and he is set to start working on exciting tentpole films that will be announced in due course of time," the source said. Also Read - Deepika Padukone's EPIC reaction to a fan saying, 'We love you,' will leave you in splits [Watch Video]

Ranveer Singh as host

We have seen Ranveer Singh as a host at various awards functions. He even hosted a TV show called, The Big Picture, which marked his TV debut as a host. And had Ranveer Singh taken up the hosting duties of Bigg Boss OTT 2, things would have surely worked in the favour of the makers as Ranveer is known for being OTT. He would have spiced up the things inside the house as a host for sure. However, it seems, that's not gonna happen. Well, previously there were rumours that Karan may not return either. There's no confirmation about it, however. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT season 2: Kanchi Singh, Pooja Gor, Poonam Pandey and other celebs to star; Ranveer Singh to host [View Pics]

Ranveer Singh's work front

Ranveer Singh is busy with his professional commitments which include 's Cirkus which also stars and . He has Karan Johar's which is an ensemble cast. He will be seen opposite in Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, directed by Karan Johar. Moreover, he reportedly has Baiju Bawra and Shankar's untitled film.