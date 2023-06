Bigg Boss OTT 2 is buzzing hot and how! Fans of the show and Salman Khan cannot wait to see which celebrities will be participating in Bigg Boss OTT this season. Names such as Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar and more have surfaced as to be celebrities who have been approached to sign up for the biggest reality TV shows in the country. And now, it is being said that Vivian D'Sena, who is seen in Udaariyaan right now has been approached too. As per the buzz, the late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister has been approached as well. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2: Raftaar reveals his family's reaction to the anthem Lagi Bachi for Salman Khan hosted show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestants approached

Not just Vivian D'Sena or late Sushant Singh Rajput's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti but two more names are coming forward. Sources have informed two more celebrities, popular singer Yohani and singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh have also been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss OTT 2. Yes, you read that right. Yohani rose to fame with Manike Mange song. Honey Singh made his comeback after a personal setback. Vivian D'Sena has been in the news for his entry in Udaariyaan and his wedding and baby reports. Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been making headlines in entertainment news for the last couple of days. Also Read - TOP TV News RECAP: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin new cast, Khatron Ke Khiladi 13 and Bigg Boss OTT 2 promos hit the tube and more

Bigg Boss OTT 2 more updates and deets

This time, Salman Khan will take over the hosting duties of Bigg Boss OTT 2 from . The superstar has been hosting the TV version of Bigg Boss for several seasons and he is known for his own unique style. Names such as Avinash Sachdev, Palak Purswani, Anjali Arora, Awez Darbar and more names have come forward. Recently, Raj Kundra and Kunal Kamra's names surfaced as possible participants that have been approached for Bigg Boss OTT 2. However, there is no confirmation on any of the names that have been confirmed for the show. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT 2 contestant list: Avinash Sachdev, Anjali Arora and more celebs rumoured to be on Salman Khan show

Trending Now

Bigg Boss OTT 2 theme and anthem

The anthem of Bigg Boss OTT 2 has been given by none other than . It is called Lagi Bachi and is already going viral on social media. He revealed that his family is a huge fan of the show. As for the theme is concerned, a couple of days ago, it was said that the theme of the season would be Jungle. This time even the audience will be involved, going by the anthem video that has become the talk of the town.