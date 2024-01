Bigg Boss OTT 3 will be coming soon on Jio Cinema. The success of the last season has made makers very optimistic about the future of the show. In the past two seasons, we saw that contestants from Bigg Boss OTT would graduate to the TV version. But this time, we may see people from Bigg Boss 17 going to the OTT show. It seems makers have approached Vicky Jain for the same. He was hailed as one of the smartest players of Bigg Boss 17. However, Vicky Bhaiya did not find favour from the makers as per fans of the show. He did not even make it to the top five.

Bigg Boss OTT 3: Vicky Jain to enter the show?

There is buzz that Vicky Jain might do Bigg Boss OTT 3 but as a solo player. He will not be accompanied by Ankita Lokhande. After Smart Jodi and Bigg Boss 17, this will be his third stint on TV. Vicky Jain, whose net worth is above Rs 100 crores is from the town of Bilaspur in Chhattisgarh. His family owns coal washeries, mines, real estate and more. This has been shared by the handle Gossips TV.

Will Sheezan M Khan also do Bigg Boss OTT 3?

Sheezan M Khan who is known as Alibaba of TV has also been approached. After his stint on the fantasy show ended because of the tragic demise of Tunisha Sharma, Sheezan M Khan was brought on board for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13. He did quite well on the Rohit Shetty show. The makers of BB OTT 3 have also asked Sheezan M Khan if he is keen to be a part of it.

Bigg Boss OTT 2 was a crazy season with Elvish Yadav and Abhishek Malhan creating records on social media. If Vicky Jain indeed comes on board, then it would be fun. Isha Malviya is also supposed to be signing up for it.