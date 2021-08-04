Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar's pics from beau Jason Shah's Instagram handle go missing just before her entry in Karan Johar's show

Bigg Boss OTT is just round the corner. One of the contestants we are excited to see on the show is Anusha Dandekar. The VJ and anchor has been in the news for her personal life and also for supporting her BFF Rhea Chakraborty in 2020 during the terrible media trial. But it was her split with Karan Kundrra that left people shocked. The two had been the perfect couple for three to four years and everyone was waiting for the day when they did get married. Anusha Dandekar revealed that her former partner was being dishonest with her, and she decided to move on. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT - From Neha Bhasin to Anusha Dandekar: Here's a list of 12 contestants who will be participating in the show

Post that, she entered into a relationship with British-Indian model Jason Shah. He has also spoken about the relationship. But as of now, there is only one pic of Anusha Dandekar and Jason Shah on her Insta handle. He has deleted all of them. We wonder what is wrong. It could be that the couple want all the focus on Anusha Dandekar's stint on Bigg Boss OTT. She has hosted shows like Love School and knows the kind of content that works on such platforms. In fact, Jason Shah was also a part of the show. He was a wild card contestant in Bigg Boss 10.

Jason Shah had told The Times Of India, "I got to know Anusha closely just a few weeks back. She is gorgeous, extremely kind and a free spirit who believes in living life in the moment. I love that about her. We have been dating for a while and life has been beautiful with her. I haven't been in a relationship for the last three years. And I have been focusing on my work. When I relaunched my sister in a music video, I was directing it and Anusha was also acting in it. That's when we met and clicked really well. I have never met someone like her. She never judges me. We are just enjoying this phase and are spending quality time together. Anusha and I also have many common friends and it's fun. There is a great cosmic connection between the two of us."