Bigg Boss OTT: Bhojpuri sensation Akshara Singh to be a part of Karan Johar's digital show?

Bigg Boss OTT is being talked about immensely on social media. One of the names that is coming up now is that of Akshara Singh. She is a very popular name in the Bhojpuri entertainment industry. Known for her good looks, the actress makes a number of reels on social media too. As we know, the Bhojpuri belt is a market every producer wants to tap into. Khesari Lal Yadav was a contestant on Bigg Boss 13. Akshara Singh has worked with her in a number of projects. It will be fun to see her on the show. In the coming week, we will see the promos unveiling the members who will be on Karan Johar's show.

Neha Bhasin was unveiled last evening as the first confirmed contestant. The names that are doing the rounds for the OTT version are Divya Agarwal, Pratik Sehajpal, Karan Nath, Neha Malik are some of the other names doing the rounds. Rani Chatterjee who is also famous in the Bhojpuri industry was seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi 10. So far, the most successful person from the industry has been Monalisa. She did very well on Bigg Boss 10. The actress went on to bag work on shows like Nach Baliye, Nazar and now Namak Ishq Ka.

In the past, we have seen people from regional industries like Shehnaaz Gill (Punjab), Himanshi Khurana (Punjab), Khesari Lal Yadav (Bhojpuri) and Sapna Chaudhary (Haryana). Given the scope of Bigg Boss OTT and its fan following, makers seem to be wanting to cash in on all levels.