Bigg Boss OTT: Have makers approached Shamita Shetty for Karan Johar's show? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT is slowly gaining momentum. Now, rumours have surfaced that Voot Select and Endemol have approached two famous Bollywood actresses for the show. It seems the makers had taken Bigg Boss OTT to Mallika Sherawat but she declined the offer. As we know, she has been living abroad since some years now. While she is away from Bollywood, there is no doubt that she is enjoying her life in France. Now, Peeping Moon has said that the makers have approached Shamita Shetty. The Shetty film is in the news due to the Raj Kundra porn films scandal. It is obvious that makers want people who are in the news.

So far, the confirmed names are Neha Bhasin, Anusha Dandekar, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Riddhima Pandit, Raqesh Bapat and others. Karan Johar will be the host of Bigg Boss 15. Yesterday, we saw a promo that promised a more voyeuristic season than ever. Of course, OTT won't have the kind of censorship that TV faces. Shamita Shetty has done a bit of work on TV in terms of reality shows. She was a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Khatron Ke Khiladi in the past. But we need to see if she actually leaves her family at this juncture for a reality show.

Since some years, Bigg Boss has been high on TV celebs. They are hoping that Karan Johar's presence will bring in some Bollywood stars. In fact, Rhea Chakraborty was also rumoured to be a part of the show. Now, we have to wait and see if Shamita Shetty does join Bigg Boss 15.