Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

Karan Johar had previously admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss House, he couldn't stay in it for even an hour as he can't live without his phone. However, when probed if he would be allowed two celebs of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss house with, the host made an exception and revealed that he wouldn't mind being stuck inside with BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora.