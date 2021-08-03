Bigg Boss OTT: Host Karan Johar chooses BFFs Kareena Kapoor Khan and Malaika Arora as his inmates; wishes to be trapped in the house without their phones

Karan Johar is excited about his latest role, as the host for the upcoming reality show, Big Boss OTT. What makes this one special is that for the first time the show will be streamed on an OTT platform, Voot, from August 8, 2021, for six weeks before its television premiere. The ace filmmaker had previously admitted that forget six weeks in the Big Boss House, he couldn’t stay in it for even an hour as he can’t live without his phone. However, when probed if he would be allowed two celebrities of his choice to enter the Bigg Boss house with, Karan Johar made an exception and revealed that he wouldn't mind being stuck inside with BFFs Kareena Kapoor and Malaika Arora. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Bigg Boss OTT's 2nd contestant, Karan Johar as an inmate in Bigg Boss, Cartel trailer is OTT's answer to RGV's Company and more

KJo says, "I don't mind entering the show with Bebo (Kareena Kapoor Khan) and Mala (Malaika Arora). OMG! It would be so much fun with both inside the house, trapped without phones." shares a very close relationship with the two A-list Bollywood celebs — while Bebo considers him a brother, Mala calls him a very dear friend. Not to forget, and Malaika Arora are very thick as friends and often party and celebrate special days together.

Earlier, Karan revealed why he can't spend an hour, leave alone six weeks inside the house as he said, "Six weeks inside the house? I can't stay without my phone for even an hour. Just imagine how many things I will miss out on in just one hour. Oh My Gosh, I don't even want to get started."

So given the equation the trio shares, Karan feels being trapped in the Bigg Boss OTT house with Bebo and Mala, without their phones, would be great fun rollercoaster ride