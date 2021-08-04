Bigg Boss OTT: Is Sohnea singer Milind Gaba a last-minute entry for Karan Johar's show along with Neha Marda? Here's what we know

Bigg Boss OTT is slowly gaining momentum. The latest news is that Sohnea singer Milind Gaba might join the OTT show along with Neha Marda. This has been reported by SpotboyE. Milind Gaba is known for his song, Sohnea. Fans will remember that it was the song used for Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni's first meeting inside Bigg Boss 14. Milind Gaba is quite popular with the youth. We are seeing that makers are keen to bring regional celebs on the show. In the past, Punjabi singers like Shehnaaz Gill and Himanshi Khurana were on Bigg Boss 13. This time, they have Akshara Singh who is a rage in the Bhojpuri belt. Also Read - Balika Vadhu 2: Avika Gor reveals she would've TURNED DOWN the show due to this reason

Neha Marda is also supposed to be going inside with Gaba. Earlier, it was confirmed that she will enter the main house for the TV version. We guess there might be some changes in plans. Neha Marda is known for her work in Balika Vadhu. The actress was seen on a TV show some months back. She has always been very keen to do Bigg Boss. We have to see if these two enter the house this weekend.

The confirmed contestants are Anusha Dandekar, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal, Zeeshan Khan, Urfi Javed, Neha Malik, Riddhima Pandit and others. There is no common man as it was advertised earlier. These people are known as Instagram influencers.