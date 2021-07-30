Bigg Boss 15 OTT: Maera Mishra confirms being in talks with the makers BUT is upset about one thing

ePopular TV actress Maera Mishra, who started her career with Splitsvilla and later featured in shows like Bahu Begum and Maharaj Ki Jai Ho, confirmed that she has been approached by the makers of Bigg Boss 15 OTT. While she is yet to sign on the dotted lines, Maera revealed that she is upset over people, who call her 's ex-girlfriend as that's not the identity she wants. Also Read - #BLExclusive: Special Ops 2, Asur 2, Aashram 2, Four More Shots Please 3 and more: Check out all the dope on the new seasons of the most popular web series

Talking to TOI, she said, "I have been offered 'Bigg Boss OTT' and I am in talks for that. However, nothing has been finalised. I have yet to sign on the dotted line. I would love to do it. But I am upset about one thing." She added, "Why am I so frequently referred to as Adhyayan Suman's ex? I have an identity of my own. Before Adhyayan came into my life, I was written as Maera Mishra (pauses). Adhyayan and I were together for a brief period. It was good while it lasted. But we couldn't sustain it. That's the end of the story. Why are bigger actors not referred to as someone's ex? Why these double standards? This is not fair, neither to me nor to Adhyayan. I am sure that if there's someone else in my life now, he too won't like it."

Earlier Adhyayan had spoke about his breakup with BollywoodLife and said, "I've been through so much in my life that these things don't affect me anymore. I've actually come out of such tough situations in my life, where people have said bigger things...much, much bigger things. Of course (I loved her), but see, every person breaks up very differently — I'll break up very differently, I'll talk about it very differently, I will deal with it very differently. I absolutely respect her decision for the way she wanted to deal with it and probably put her statements out, which is absolutely fair and fine and I don't think I'd want to say anything and add fuel to the fire and burn the forest down because there's no point in that."