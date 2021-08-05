Bigg Boss OTT: Neha Bhasin tags herself as a fearless person; says, 'I have always taken extreme experimental steps in my life'

Singer is the first confirmed contestant of the new season of controversial reality show Bigg Boss OTT. She is all ready to enter into the Bigg Boss house and put her best foot forward to emerge as victorious on the show. But did you know Neha has been approached 4-5 times before she finally said yes to Bigg Boss OTT? Also Read - #ThrowbackThursday: Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Gill looks truly unrecognisable in her school uniform; fans call her a cutie

As the show is just a few days away from its digital premiere, Neha talked about why she has taken part in the 15th season of the controversial reality show. "Insanity," she quipped. "That's half joking and half not. Bigg Boss has been trying to contact me for the past 4 to 5 years. At that time I did not connect with the platform," she told IANS.

The 38-year-old revealed that she has never seen an episode of the show, hosted by Bollywood superstar on television. However, she has seen a lot of clips of the show on social media over the past one year.

"Being a singer I did not see the connect at that point. Having said that, when I took a meeting with the team, something struck me about the theme. I liked it. I think that makes a huge difference when you talk to the people who are making a show...that caught me thinking," Neha revealed what made her say yes to Bigg Boss OTT.

Tagging herself as a 'fearless person', Neha wanted to experiment this time. "Then I started thinking, why not? It's an experiment and I have always been a fearless person. I have always taken extreme experimental steps in my life...Always come out on the other side," she concluded.

Filmmaker will anchor the drama for the six-week run of Bigg Boss OTT. After its completion, the show will move to Colors with the launch of Bigg Boss 15, hosted by Salman Khan.