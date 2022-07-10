Bigg Boss OTT season 1 took place in 2021 on Voot. It was hosted by Karan Johar, and Divya Agarwal won the show. Shamita Shetty, Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat, who were a part of Bigg Boss OTT, were also seen in Bigg Boss 15. Now, everyone has been eagerly waiting for the second season of Bigg Boss OTT. There have been multiple reports about the host of season 2. Reportedly, Karan Kundrra-Tejasswei Prakash, Farah Khan, and Hina Khan were being considered as the host of the show. However, here’s a sad news for everyone who has been waiting for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Also Read - Karan Kundrra goes down on his knees for Tejasswi Prakash on their romantic tea date; TejRan fans say 'evil eyes off'

Reportedly, the show has been pushed to February 2022 and it will happen after Bigg Boss 16. A Twitter handle named #BiggBoss_Tak posted, "Breaking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will not happen in August this year. Now, the show will stream after the end of Bigg Boss 16, after Feb month next year Bigg Boss 16 will start from October 2022. Pre production planning started. House construction setup will start within 2 weeks."

Breaking! Bigg Boss OTT Season 2 will not happen in August this year. Now, the show will stream after the end of Bigg Boss 16, after Feb month next year Bigg Boss 16 will start from October 2022. Pre production planning started. House construction setup will start within 2 weeks — #BiggBoss_Tak?️ (@BiggBoss_Tak) July 10, 2022

Well, Bigg Boss OTT, hosted by received a good response. Karan's sassy anchoring was loved by one and all, and the show had made it to the headlines for multiple fights between the contestants.

Meanwhile, now Bigg Boss show fans are waiting for season 16. Last year, Tejasswi Prakash won the show and Pratik Sehajpal was the runner-up. Everyone is eagerly waiting to know which celebrities will be seen on the show this year.

Salman will be returning as the host of Bigg Boss 16, and he confirmed that on the red carpet of IIFA 2022. The superstar is the perfect host and it is difficult to imagine anyone else hosting Bigg Boss.