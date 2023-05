Bigg Boss OTT season two is going to come soon. It seems Karan Johar is coming to make a comeback as the host. As per an entertainment portal, one of the confirmed contestants is Gulshan Gautam. He is the brother of Archana Gautam. The young man who got married a couple of years back is a photographer with aspirations to become an actor. He came as the family member of Archana Gautam on Bigg Boss 16. Fans found both the brother and sister very entertaining. In fact, people said that he had given auditions for all three reality shows on Bigg Boss 16. Archana Gautam has already taken her brother on Entertainment Ki Raat. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: Archana Gautam opens up about being judged and predictions that she'll get eliminated within a week of the show

Bigg Boss OTT 2 is going to come soon. With Lock Upp 2 being postponed due to some copyright issues, the makers hope to start Bigg Boss OTT 2 soon. The first season was quite a hit. In fact, contestants like Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Shamita Shetty, Neha Bhasin and Raqesh Bapat later went to Bigg Boss 15. But we wonder if having Bigg Boss OTT before the new season will be too much of the show. In the past, Shehnaaz Gill's brother Shehbaz bagged Mujhse Shaadi Karoge after the show. He is now releasing his music videos in Punjabi languages.

It seems Munawar Faruqui has been in talks with the makers of Bigg Boss OTT. This will be his second reality show after Lock Upp. Gulshan Gautam has apparently given his nod. This has been reported by India Forums. But the whole thing is pending as far as commercials go (fee/payment) for both parties. Gulshan Gautam impressed the neutral audience on Bigg Boss 16. Both the siblings have the entertainment quotient.

Let us see if her brother indeed comes on the show. He has already done a music video in Punjabi. Archana Gautam, the politician and actress from Meerut was one of the finds for the makers of Bigg Boss 16. From her silbatta to maar maar ke mor bana doongi, she gave fans the right combo of drama, comedy and entertainment.