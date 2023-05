Suddenly, there are quite a few news items about Bigg Boss OTT 2. The first season of the show was a reasonable success. It was started mainly because of the pandemic where people were consuming a lot of OTT content. That show was supposed to be a bolder version of the one shown on TV. Karan Johar who is a judge on many shows and is associated with Colors became the host. His skills got a mixed response from the audience. Today, it has been reported that Salman Khan might just replace Karan Johar on the show. This was reported by the handle Gossips TV. Check out the tweet... Also Read - Alia Bhatt reveals the most adorable thing Raha does while feeding; calls it a ‘romantic moment’

The news has come on India Forums as well. A source who works closely with the OTT platform said that no information on Bigg Boss OTT season 2 has been shared with any media partners so far. The source told us, "We are also hearing these reports but as of now, everything is just a speculation. Yes, there were plans for the second season but nothing has been conveyed to anyone officially. We do not know where stories of Munawar Faruqui and Gulshan Gautam being confirmed are coming from. This Salman Khan angle is new to us as well." Also Read - Kartik Aaryan to Salman Khan: The best Bollywood cameos that left fans wanting for more

In the mean time, Gautam Gulati made news when he said that he had pitched his name as a host to the platform instead of Karan Johar. He said that he felt he would be a far better choice than him as he himself has lived the journey of a Bigg Boss contestant. But it seems they went with Karan Johar instead. Salman Khan has films like Prem Ki Shaadi and Tiger 3 lined up. With May being reserved for the shoot of Tiger 3 with Shah Rukh Khan in Mumbai, it looks unlikely. Also Read - Anupamaa slammed for her indifferent attitude towards 'loving' Anuj as she heads to the hospital after Vanraj suffers heart attack

It is possible that Munawar Faruqui might come in as the host. He is the perfect choice in many ways. With Lock Upp 2 being shelved indefinitely, there is a window for Bigg Boss OTT 2. Gulshan Gautam has apparently signed on the show though the payment is not fixed. He has been seen on Entertainment Ki Raat as well.