Divya Agarwal and Varun Sood participated in the reality show Ace of Space together. Before entering the show, the two were friends, but during their sting in Ace Of Space, they started dating each other. Now, nearly after four years, the couple has decided to part ways. Divya, who won Bigg Boss OTT last year, took to Instagram to inform everyone about it. She posted a long note and requested her fans to respect her decision.

Divya wrote, "Life is such a circus! Try n keep everyone happy, expect nothing that's true but what happens when the self love starts declining ?? No i don't blame anyone for anything that's happening to me.. I feel worked up .. and that's okay .. I want to breathe n live for myself .. that's okay ! I hereby formally declare that I'm on my own in this life and would like to take my time to live the way I want to ! No, it's not always necessary to have big statements, excuses and reasons for a decision. It's just my choice to step out of it. I really value and love all the happy moments I spent with him. He's a great guy! He will always be my best friend Please respect my decision."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Divya AmarSanjay Agarwal (@divyaagarwal_official)

On her Insta story, she posted, "Thank you varun for everything Will always be good friends."

While some fans are upset with this news, some have respected her decision. Zeeshan Khan, who was a part of Bigg Boss OTT, commented on the post, “Nooooooo! F*ckkkk! Hurts my heart! Hope you guys find all the happiness in the world and a way back to each other! @divyaagarwal_official @varunsood12.” A fan of Divya wrote, “Waitttt whatt??????? Pls tell me it's not true.” One more fan commented, “We respect your decision ! Love you.”

Divya and Varun used to post a lot of pictures and reels together on Instagram. This is surely shocking for their fans.