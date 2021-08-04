Bigg Boss OTT: Zeeshan Khan who is famous for his bathrobe controversy faced casting couch in the industry

Bigg Boss OTT is coming soon, and people are intrigued by the new version of the show. One of the contestants is Zeeshan Khan. The handsome actor-model was a part of Kumkum Bhagya. Fans will remember him for the bathrobe controversy. Well, he went to the airport with a bathrobe over his tee and shorts. It seems the security was upset seeing him like that and created a scene. He spoke about how some people called him shameless on social media. It is a known fact that he loves bathrobes and if often seen on the sets wearing one. He finds it damn comfortable. Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Is Sohnea singer Milind Gaba a last-minute entry for Karan Johar's show along with Neha Marda? Here's what we know

The actor has also spoken about how he faced casting couch in the industry. He told SpotboyE, "Firstly, I believe the casting couch, one of the horrible truths of the industry, should not exist. When I was new, I was told that I won't make it big and was laughed at when I declined an offer of compromise. And that incident was heartbreaking. It breaks the spirits of many such actors. But I still made it to the top with my hard work. Who's laughing now?" Also Read - Bigg Boss 15: Nisha Rawal in talks with Salman Khan's controversial show; shares a cryptic post amid legal battle with Karan Mehra

The OTT version of the show also has celebs like Anusha Dandekar, Karan Nath, Akshara Singh, Riddhima Pandit, Neha Malik, Neha Bhasin, Pratik Sehajpal and others. Zeeshan Khan and Pratik Sehajpal are two hotties of the house. Zeeshan Khan is friends with the Kumkum Bhagya cast. Let us see how Zeeshan Khan impresses us inside the house! Also Read - Bigg Boss OTT: Anusha Dandekar's pics from beau Jason Shah's Instagram handle go missing just before her entry in Karan Johar's show