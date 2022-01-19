Bigg Boss Tamil OTT contestants list REVEALED – Suresh Chakravarthy, Suja Varuni and others to be grilled by host Kamal Haasan?

Kamal Haasan, who has hosted five seasons of Bigg Boss Tamil on television, will return as host for Bigg Boss Ultimate aka Bigg Boss Tamil OTT. And now, we've got our hands on what could be the possible contestants list for the show...