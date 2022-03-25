Sidharth Shukla fans made the latest season of BollywoodLife Awards 2022 truly special. The actor, whom we lost in 2021, has been one of the most popular faces on Indian Television and the most favourite hunk on Bigg Boss 13. The actor enjoyed a huge fan following and all his admirers have stayed loyal to him, even after his sudden demise. Sidharth's fans showed their love for the actor and paid a tribute to him in the most heart-warming way through the BollywoodLife Awards 2022. The awards empower fans with the opportunity to nominate and also vote for their favourite across 50 categories. In one such category under OTT, Sidharth Shukla fans ensured that the star's OTT release Broken But Beautiful 3 gets all the accolades. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 Winners: Ranveer Singh, Rohit Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, Tejasswi Prakash and more celebs take home the trophy

In the Most Popular Web Series on OTT category on BollywoodLife Awards 2022, fans had to choose the best out of six nominees: The Family Man 2, Tandav, Broken But Beautiful 3, Sunflower, Maharani and The Empire. And Sidharth Shukla fans Voted for their favourite star's series, appreciating his work and telling the world that Sidharth will be remembered for eons to come and forever remain in their hearts. Also Read - BL Awards 2022 LIVE: Sidharth Shukla's last release, Kartik Aaryan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anupamaa, Bade Acche Lagte Hain 2 and more WIN BIG - Watch NOW

Accepting the award for Broken But Beautiful 3, the series' creator Sarita Tanwar said, 'I accept this award on behalf of the amazing cast and crew and last but not the least Sidharth Shukla. This would have made him so happy. I want to thank his fans for making the show such a huge hit. We already had 60 million views and they continued to support him and his show all this time. Thank You.' Also Read - Sidharth Shukla to Sushant Singh Rajput: 5 celebs whose properties went to charity after their demise

We wish Sidharth was here, to share his excitement with his fans, hold the trophy in his hand and acknowledge the love he has received. But we are sure the late star would be smiling from the heavens above today to receive so much love from fans through this latest accolade - the BollywoodLife Awards 2022.

Watch the entire ceremony and meet the winners of BollywoodLife Awards 2022 below: