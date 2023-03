In its 4th edition this year, BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 celebrated the best of talent - actors and creators - across categories through a virtual event on 24th March. The awards recognized the excellent work that made waves and headlines, set trends and left everyone awe-inspired in 2022 in categories within Bollywood, OTT, Television, South and Bhojpuri Cinema and Social Media. Talking about OTT, the medium that has found an ardent following during and post-pandemic, there were some wonderful performances that have stayed in memory. One such is Bhumi Pednekar in Govinda Naam Mera. With her small yet impactful performance, she truly left a mark. Also Read - Bheed Movie Review: Rajkummar Rao-Bhumi Pednekar starrer gets a thumbs up from netizens; call it a 'must watch' [VIEW TWEETS]

No wonder then, the actress, who is also a climate change activist, won hands down in the Best Actress - Hindi Movies in the OTT category. Expressing her gratitude for the special win, Bhumi said, "I am humbled and delighted. As an actor, I have continuously worked towards delivering stand-alone performances that audiences will remember me fondly for." Talking about how she chooses her roles that set her apart, Bhumi said, "The women I play are strong-willed, determined, and contribute to the film's story with their choices. It is rewarding that I have received so much love and acceptance. To me, it is a validation of my belief that the Hindi film heroine has to grow and has to feature in stories that show her as powerful and progressive." Well said, Bhumi and hope to see you play lot more amazing characters.

The other actresses that were nominated in the Best Actress - Hindi Movies on OTT category along with Bhumi are Alaya F (Freddy), (Monica O My Darling), (Double XL), (Darlings), (Jalsa).

The other winners in the OTT category are as follows:

Best Actor - Hindi Movies: Vijay Varma (Darlings)

Best Actor - Hindi Web-Series: Zain Khan Durrani (Mukhbir)

Best Actress - Hindi Web-Series: (Human)

Best Actor - South: (Ammu)

Best Actress - South: Aishwarya Lekshmi (Ammu)

Most Popular Web Series: Human

Best Supporting Actor: (Tanaav)

Best Supporting Actress: Shefali Shah (Darlings)

Best Film on OTT - Hindi: Gehraiyaan

Best Film on OTT - South: Senapathi

Watch the BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 ceremony here:

About BollywoodLife.com Awards

BollywoodLife.com Awards 2023 is a celebration of actors and creators across various genres where fans nominate their chosen ones in various categories like Bollywood, OTT, Social Media, South and Bhojpuri cinema, and Television. They then VOTE to make their favourites win. Like every year, in the 4th edition too, the awards were held virtually, preceded by Masterclasses with , , and more and included panel discussions with the likes of Rasika Dugal, Abhishek Banerjee, , amongst others.