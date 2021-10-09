BL Recommends: Black as Night, Intrusion, Lift and 5 more new horror movies you can binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar

An entire buffet of horror recently released on OTT platforms for the month of Halloween, with more to come. So, while we await the new ones, why don't you check out the new horror movies you can binge-watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime and Disney+ Hotstar.