Korean web series Squid Game is all the rage everywhere – it has become a global phenomenon and is quite literally the only show on everyone's lips for the time being. Several great web series have come and gone, including this year, but few have managed to come close to the euphoria that is Squid Game, so much so that it has also managed to edge past the eagerly anticipated Money Heist season 5 volume 1 in terms of popularity this year while also zipping past Bridgerton as the most watched web series in its first month. To sum it up, Squid Game is bossing several all-time famous web series on OTT platforms. So, if you're among those who can't get enough of it and now know not what to do once you're done with it, then we've got you a list of other riveting K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

True Beauty

True Beauty

Starring Moon Ka-Young, Cha Eun-Woo, Hwang In-Yeop and Park Yoo-Na in key roles, this is the story of a young high school girl, bullied for her looks. While a makeover gives her instant fame, it is friendship that helps her face her insecurities and grow stronger.

Strangers from Hell

Strangers from Hell

When Yoon Jong Woo, an aspiring, crime-fiction writer moves to the big city for a small job, his living condition isn't exactly what he expected or imagined. A cheap apartment building with questionable neighbours and mysterious occurrences, how will the chapters of his life unfold? Strangers from Hell, also known as Hell is Other People stars Yim Si-wan, Lee Dong-Wook and Cha Rae-Hyung.

Taxi Driver

Based on the webtoon Deluxe Taxi by Carlos and Lee Jae-Jin, this taxi driver, is out for blood. The story follows a taxi driver, as he sets out to seek revenge on behalf of his passengers. The show stars Lee Je-Hoon, Esom, Pyo Ye-Jin and Kim Eui-Sung.

Tale of the Nine Tailed

Hold onto the edge of your seats, as fantasy, romance, drama and suspense collide in Tale of the Nine Tailed. This urban fantasy series follows the story of Lee Yeon, a once mountain guardian spirit (nine tailed fox) and Nam Ji-ah, a producer in search of a story. With the cast of Lee Dong-Wook, Cho Bo-Ah, Kim Yong-Ji and Kim Beom among others, the show packs in enough to keep viewers entertained from start to finish.

Hotel Del Luna

Check into this hotel but be warned; we hear it caters exclusively to the dead! Hotel Del Lune is a strange establishment run by a suspicious woman with a fishier past. When a young hotelier takes charge, things take an interesting turn as the past begins to unravel itself. Care to check-in? Lee Ji-Eun (IU) and Yeo Jin-Goo welcome you to the hotel as the show’s leads.