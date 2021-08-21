So, you love horror movies and are always looking to explore new titles? Well, if you're a true horror fan, you'd very well know that it has the most sub-genres as compared to any other category of film, with the horror communing pegging it to be as high as ten sub-genres, including paranormal (ghosts), slasher, zombie, werewolf, vampire, psychological, creature feature, animal attack, home invasion and horror comedy. Questioning your credentials as a bonafide horror fan now? It's not your fault though as Indian filmmakers have mostly only associated horror with ghosts, with only some having explored horror comedies recently, but that's about it. But, don't worry, as today, we're going to explore one of those sub-genres – animal-attack horror films because horror is never more brutal than when it's possibility is all too real. Here's the 'BL recommends' section of the best animal-attack horror movies you could watch right now on Amazon Prime, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar and Google Play.

Jaws (1975)

Where to Watch: Google Play

Jaws is the holy grail of animal-attack horror, period! Steven Spielberg's direction – his first big hit – would make you afraid of ever going for a swim at the beach.

The Birds (1963)

Where to Watch: Google Play

If you watch The Birds and then, never ever feel anxious after spotting a flock of birds in real life, you're truly a badass of the highest order. The climax is a blueprint of just why Alfred Hitchcock was christened 'Master of Suspense'.

Deep Blue Sea (1999)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Whatever Deep Blue Sea lacks in the palpable suspense of Jaws, it more than makes up for with visceral thrills, non-stop close shaves and multiple sharks jacked up with intelligence boosters to their brain.

Black Water (2007)

Where to Watch: Disney+ Hotstar

If Jaws is the holy grail of all animal-attack movies, then Black Water is the yardstick that all such films centred on a giant crocodile/alligator are measured against. The tension stays on a knife's edge right through its runtime.

The Shallows (2016)

Where to Watch: Google Play

We promise, this is the last shark movie, it's just that they're the biggest target for filmmakers showcasing animal attacks. And if we're listing the last one on the list, The Shallows perfectly fits the bill as a modern-day classic.

Crawl (2019)

Where to Watch: Netflix

Another modern-day classic animal-attack film, this one revolves around multiple alligators instead of one giant crocodile, and the fight for survival of a father and daughter against them during a hurricane will leave you on edge.

Dark Age

Prey