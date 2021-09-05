Regardless of how any of our schooling lives unfolded, it'll be impossible to deny that we've all had at least a few good teachers through our nurturing years, who've positively impacted our lives. After all they're the only adult figures of guidance after our parents and relatives while growing up. But, teachers in schools and colleges aren't the only ones we get life lessons from, no, siree. Often, reel-life teachers (yes, we're talking about the ones in movies) show us the right path in diverse walks of life, and with the script tailored to bring out their best qualities, they often do no put a foot wrong. So, given the filmy folks that we are and with today being Teacher's Day on top of that, here are the best movies on teachers that you can binge-watch right now on Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 and Google Play... Also Read - From Ajay Devgn to Ranbir Kapoor: When Bollywood's top celebs kissed for the first time on-screen

Chak De India

Shah Rukh Khan played quite possibly the greatest coach in the history of cinema, didn't he?

Where to watch: Google Play

Taare Zameen Par

We wish everyone teacher understood each kid's individual needs like Aamir Khan did, right?

Where to watch: Netflix

The Karate Kid

We're talking about the original 1984 version and all the wonderful life lessons Mr. Miyagi taught along with kickass karate.

Where to watch: Netflix

Sir

Naseeruddin Shah not only helped his students in this underrated 1993 gem, but also stopped two warring gangs.

Where to watch: Google Play

Iqbal

Before SRK, Naseer saab had set the gold standard for great coaches in Bollywood.

Where to watch: ZEE5

Main Hoon Na

Another Shah Rukh classic albeit with him as an older student and Sushmita Sen playing the sexiest teacher ever in Indian cinema.

Where to watch: Netflix

Nil Battey Sannata

Nobody can be a better teacher than your mother, and Swara Bhasker played that role to perfection.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime

Hitchki

Rani Mukerji kept reiterating that “they're no bad students, only bad teachers”, and what a beautiful message it is.

Where to watch: Google Play

Coach Carter

Samuel L. Jackson brought his inimitable style as a basketball coach in one of Hollywood's defining sports movies.

Where to watch: Netflix

My Octupus Teacher

The only documentary on the list clearly shows how even a little octupus can serve as an exceptional teacher to a much larger vastly more intelligent being. No wonder this had won an Oscar.

Where to watch: Netflix