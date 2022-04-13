Blackpink and Squid Game fans tease Anupam Tripathi about Lisa Manoban after seeing his latest set of pics

Blackpink fans have a keen eye like every K-Pop stan. Squid Game actor Anupam Tripathi has posted some pics with the gorgeous cherry blossoms in Korea. As we know, it is the season of cherry blossoms and every Korean is clicking pics with the colourful blooms. Anupam Tripathi aka Abdul of Squid Game also posted his pics. We can see him in a plain white tee and denims posing against an old Korean building and white cherry blossoms. The flowers look gorgeous. And Anupam Tripathi is also looking quite cute. Fans noticed that he rides a motorbike. Also Read - Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt wedding: Rahul Bhatt REVEALS the exact marriage date – Read Deets

Fans know that Anupam Tripathi is a huge fan of Blackpink. He adores all the members. He had shared how Jennie gave him an autograph when she visited the sets of Squid Game to meet her BFF Ho Yeon Jung who played Kang Sae Byeok on the show. He likes all the members. Fans teased him if he saw Lisa Manoban's pics and posted similar looking ones. We can guess that they are fans of both these celebs. A fan said that even Jisoo posted similar pics of the blossoms. One said people should not assume that they are dating.

Fans of K-Pop know that similar looking pics set off dating rumors like anything. In the past, it happened to BTS SUGA and Suran. In fact, even Mark Tuan and Blackpink's Rose fans began wondering when the two were in Paris. The GoT7 member laughed off the speculations. Since years, fans have gone gaga over Jungkook and Lisa's similar pics. There is a huge #LizKook fandom out there. Anupam Tripathi will be seen next on the show, Scammers. We wish him the best!