We are here with #BLBestOf6, a people's choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to talk about the best supporting actor in a web series. Here's a look at the nominations.

: The Empire



Dino essayed the role of Muhammad Shaybani Khan really well in the web show. Based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford, it was directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

Sohum Shah: Maharani



Sohum was excellent in this one. He was seen playing 's onscreen husband in the web show. It was partly inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

: Maharani



Amit played his part to perfection in this one. Directed by and created by Subash Kapoor, the show also starred Huma Qureshi, Pramod Pathak, Kani Kusruti and amongst others.

Anshumaan Pushkar: Kathmandu Connection



Anshumaan played Sunny in this one which commenced with the investigation of the 1993 Bombay blasts.

: Sunflower



Girish is one of the finest actors we have. He was good in Sunflower, a series which he was reluctant to be a part of initially. He felt that he would be typecast as an actor.

: Grahan



The versatile Pavan was in good form in this web series which was inspired by author Satya Vyas' popular book Chaurasi.

So who is your pick? Vote below and let us know: