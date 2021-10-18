It’s that time of the year when we look back at the content in the world of entertainment with #BLBestOf6. It is a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to talk about the best actress in a web series in the first half of 2021-2022. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Raatan Lambiyan, Seeti Maar, Param Sundari and more – vote for the Best Song Hindi in the first half of 2021

: Maharani

Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Sidharth Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, Shaheer Sheikh and more – vote for the Best Actor in a Web Series in the first half of 2021

Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah, Ranjit Tiwari for Bell Bottom, Laxman Utekar for Mimi and more – vote for the Best Director in the first half of 2021

Huma Qureshi was excellent in this web series. Directed by , it was partly inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.

: The Family Man 2



Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a great performance in this one. Created by Raj and DK, it has been one of the finest Indian Web Series of 2021-2022.

Aksha Pardasany: Kathmandu Connection



Aksha Pardasany was in top form in Kathmandu Connection. Directed by Sachin Pathak, it also starred and Gopal Datt. It’s story commences with the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts.

: The Empire





Drashti played Khanzada in this one. In her own words, her character was strong, fierce and yet very emotional.

: Pavitra Rishta 2.0



Ankita reprised her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She was seen paired opposite in Pavitra Rishta, which was one of the most successful Indian TV shows.

Zoya Hussain: Grahan



Zoya played a cop in this web series which was based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She got a lot of praise for her performance.

So, which one is your favourite web series actress? Vote below and let us know: