It’s that time of the year when we look back at the content in the world of entertainment with #BLBestOf6. It is a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to talk about the best actress in a web series in the first half of 2021-2022. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Raatan Lambiyan, Seeti Maar, Param Sundari and more – vote for the Best Song Hindi in the first half of 2021
Huma Qureshi: Maharani
Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Sidharth Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, Shaheer Sheikh and more – vote for the Best Actor in a Web Series in the first half of 2021
Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah, Ranjit Tiwari for Bell Bottom, Laxman Utekar for Mimi and more – vote for the Best Director in the first half of 2021
Huma Qureshi was excellent in this web series. Directed by Karan Sharma, it was partly inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor.
Samantha Ruth Prabhu: The Family Man 2
Samantha Ruth Prabhu delivered a great performance in this one. Created by Raj and DK, it has been one of the finest Indian Web Series of 2021-2022.
Aksha Pardasany: Kathmandu Connection
Aksha Pardasany was in top form in Kathmandu Connection. Directed by Sachin Pathak, it also starred Amit Sial and Gopal Datt. It’s story commences with the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts.
Drashti Dhami: The Empire
Drashti played Khanzada in this one. In her own words, her character was strong, fierce and yet very emotional.
Ankita Lokhande: Pavitra Rishta 2.0
Ankita reprised her role as Archana in Pavitra Rishta 2.0. She was seen paired opposite Sushant Singh Rajput in Pavitra Rishta, which was one of the most successful Indian TV shows.
Zoya Hussain: Grahan
Zoya played a cop in this web series which was based on the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. She got a lot of praise for her performance.
So, which one is your favourite web series actress? Vote below and let us know:
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.