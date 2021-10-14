We are so glad that there was a decent flow of content in the first half of 2021-2022. As you might be aware, #BLBestOf6 is a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. Today, we are here to discuss the best web series. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson and more – vote for the Best Supporting Actress Hindi in the first half of 2021

Maharani



Directed by Subhash Kapoor, this one starred as the protagonist. It was partly inspired by what happened in Bihar in the 1990s when Lalu Prasad Yadav made his homemaker wife Rabri Devi his successor. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen, Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2, Madonne Ashwin for Mandela and more – vote for the Best South Director in the first half of 2021

The Family Man 2



A sequel to The Family Man, this one was worth the wait and also worth the hype. Manoj Bajpayeee was in top for. But ‘Lonavala mein kya hua tha’ mystery is still unresolved. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Kaun Banega Crorepati 12, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Bigg Boss OTT and more... vote for the Best Reality Show in the first half of 2021

Kathmandu Connection



Directed by Sachin Pathak, this crime thriller featured Anshuman Pushkar, Anurag Arora, Sanjiv Chopra and Vikram Singh Sodha in key roles. It was lined to the 1993 Bombay Blasts.

Candy



The brutal murder of a school student slowly unravels many secrets in this whodunit. It featured Richa Chadha and in key roles.

Sunflower



Directed by , it follows a society named Sunflower in Mumbai that has an interesting blend of people. All’s well until a man named is killed. While we as viewers know who the culprit is, the characters don’t.

The Empire



This one was an Indian historical fiction period drama series created by Nikkhil Advani and directed by Mitakshara Kumar. It was based on the novel series Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford.

So, which one is your favourite? Vote below and let us know: