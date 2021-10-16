Thanks to entertainment platforms, the otherwise grim Corona kaal was made slightly bearable. Now, we are here with #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. This time, we are talking about best actors in a web series. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah, Ranjit Tiwari for Bell Bottom, Laxman Utekar for Mimi and more – vote for the Best Director in the first half of 2021

Manoj Bajpayee - The Family Man 2

Manoj Bajpayee was in top form in The Family Man 2. It was a rare and worthy sequel that hit almost all the right notes. We really wish there is a third part as well. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson and more – vote for the Best Supporting Actress Hindi in the first half of 2021

Ronit Roy - Candy



Ronit acted wonderfully in this whodunit which also dealt with drug traffickers, corrupt policemen and many other things.

- Sunflower



Sunil Grover was amazing in this web series which was centred around a society in Mumbai named Sunflower. It had many interesting characters.

Shaheer Sheikh - Pavitra Rishta 2



Shaheer is a wonderful and versatile actor and he proved that by playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2. In Pavitra Rishta, his role was played by .

- Kathmandu Connection



Amit played the role of a police officer named Samarth Kaushik in Kathmandu Connection. The story of this web series commenced with the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts.

Sidharth Shukla - Broken But Beautiful 3



Sidharth Shukla, who passed away recently, gave a fabulous performance in Broken But Beautiful 3.

So, who is your favourite actor? Vote below and let us know.