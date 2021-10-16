Thanks to entertainment platforms, the otherwise grim Corona kaal was made slightly bearable. Now, we are here with #BLBestOf6, a people’s choice segment in which you all get to vote and decide the best content and artists across various categories. This time, we are talking about best actors in a web series. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Vishnuvardhan for Shershaah, Ranjit Tiwari for Bell Bottom, Laxman Utekar for Mimi and more – vote for the Best Director in the first half of 2021
Manoj Bajpayee - The Family Man 2
Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Maharani, The Family Man 2, The Empire and more – vote for the Best Web Series in the first half of 2021
Manoj Bajpayee was in top form in The Family Man 2. It was a rare and worthy sequel that hit almost all the right notes. We really wish there is a third part as well. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson and more – vote for the Best Supporting Actress Hindi in the first half of 2021
Ronit Roy - Candy
Ronit acted wonderfully in this whodunit which also dealt with drug traffickers, corrupt policemen and many other things.
Sunil Grover - Sunflower
Sunil Grover was amazing in this web series which was centred around a society in Mumbai named Sunflower. It had many interesting characters.
Shaheer Sheikh - Pavitra Rishta 2
Shaheer is a wonderful and versatile actor and he proved that by playing Manav in Pavitra Rishta 2. In Pavitra Rishta, his role was played by Sushant Singh Rajput.
Amit Sial - Kathmandu Connection
Amit played the role of a police officer named Samarth Kaushik in Kathmandu Connection. The story of this web series commenced with the investigation of the 1993 Bombay Blasts.
Sidharth Shukla - Broken But Beautiful 3
Sidharth Shukla, who passed away recently, gave a fabulous performance in Broken But Beautiful 3.
So, who is your favourite actor? Vote below and let us know.
Stay tuned to BollywoodLife for the latest scoops and updates from Bollywood, Hollywood, South, TV and Web-Series.
Click to join us on Facebook, Twitter, Youtube and Instagram. Also follow us on Facebook Messenger for latest updates.