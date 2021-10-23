As we stayed indoors for the most part of 2021 due to COVID-19, it was entertainment that kept us sane. A big chunk of the entertainment came from web series. In this BLBestOf6 category, we look at some of the best foreign web series. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Huma Qureshi, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, Ankita Lokhande and more – vote for the Best Actress in a Web Series in the first half of 2021

Squid Game



This one has become such a rage that it is given a boost to the declining garment industry in South Korea. That's because there is a huge demand for green tracksuits and pink jumpsuits worn by characters in the web series. Now, isn't that amazing? As per Netflix, 111 million Netflix subscribers watched this hit wen series.

Money Heist 5



According to Netflix, this hit web series was watched by 69 million Netflix households in the first four weeks after the season's release. Now that shows how popular it was.

Nine Perfect Strangers



This one followed nine very different people who arrive at Tranquillum House, a mysterious wellness retreat that promises "total transformation". It seems good initially but a surprise awaits them.

Tribes of Europa



Set in 2074, this one was about three siblings who set out to change Europre after a global catastrophe.

Mare of Easttown



This one was about a detective in a small Pennsylvania town who is investigating a local murder. She was also trying her best to prevent her life from falling apart.

Sweet Tooth



Based on the comic book with the same name, this one was about Gus, a half-deer hybrid, who sets out to find his mother after the death of his father.

