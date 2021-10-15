With theatres shut all across the country for almost two years, people have consumed content online like never before. However, not a lot of it has been up to scratch, and even lesser can be qualified as worthy to be considered among the best of the year. So, after sifting through the plethora of titles, we've managed to filter out some really good ones for the Bollywood buff in you, with two theatrical releases – in the small window that theatres outside Maharashtra opened – also making the cut. Of course, if they're that good, then the captain of the ship deserves the maximum credit. So, without further ado, here are the nominees for the Best Director in the first half of 2021... Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Maharani, The Family Man 2, The Empire and more – vote for the Best Web Series in the first half of 2021

Vishnuvardhan (Shershaah)

Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Lara Dutta in Bell Bottom, Neena Gupta in Sardar Ka Grandson and more – vote for the Best Supporting Actress Hindi in the first half of 2021

Ranjit Tiwari (Bell Bottom)

Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Jeo Baby for The Great Indian Kitchen, Jeethu Joseph for Drishyam 2, Madonne Ashwin for Mandela and more – vote for the Best South Director in the first half of 2021

Laxman Utekar (Mimi)

AL Vijay (Thalaivii)

Devanshu Kumar (14 Phere)

Neeraj Ghaywan (Geeli Puchi - Ajeeb Dastaans)