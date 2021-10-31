We had asked you to vote and you all didn't disappoint one bit. It's now time for the results of #BLBestOf6 Web Series category. Sidharth Shukla, , The Empire and others have won big. So here's a look at the winners. Also Read - #BLBestOf6: Naveen Polishetty, Rashmika Mandanna and more – meet the South winners from the first half of 2021

Best Web Series



The empire has emerged as the best Indian web series with 66% votes. It was like by a lot of people for its characters and story line.

Best Actor in a Web Series



Sidharth Shukla, who passed away in September this year, has won the best actor for broken but beautiful three he was phenomenal in the web series which ended up being his last. He got a whopping 74% votes.

Best Actress in a Web Series





Drashti was was excellent in The Empire. She got 57% votes and emerged as the winner. Ankita has come second with 29% votes.

Best Supporting Actor in a Web Series



has won with 62% votes. He had essayed the role of Muhammad Shaybani Khan really well in the web show which was based on the novel Empire of the Moghul by Alex Rutherford. It was directed by Mitakshara Kumar.

Best Web Series (Foreign)



This one is not surprising one bit. Squid Game, which was a rage, has won in this category with 51% votes.