Bloody Brothers teaser: Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub starrer ZEE5 web series looks like a dark crime thriller

Bloody Brothers, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub will be directed by Shaad Ali of Saathiya and Bunty Aur Babli fame. It's the official Indian adaptation of the successful British thriller show, Guilt.