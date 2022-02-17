Bloody Brothers, starring Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub in lead roles, marks the third collaboration between ZEE5 and Applause Entertainment. The 6-part web series is produced by Applause Entertainment in association with BBC Studios India and directed by Shaad Ali of Saathiya and fame. For the uninitiated, the Jaideep Ahlawat and Zeeshan Ayyub starrer will mark Shaad Ali's third web series after Pawan & Pooja and Call My Agent: Bollywood. Incidentally, it will also be his second Indian adaptation of a successful show after Call My Agent as Bloody Brothers is being remade from the British thriller, Guilt. Also Read - Love Hostel FIRST LOOK: Bobby Deol sends chills down your spine; Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey set couple goals in ZEE5 thriller

Besides Jaideep Ahlawat and Mohd Zeeshan Ayyub, Bloody Brothers also stars a terrific ensemble cast, comprising , , Maya Alagh, , and Jitnedra Joshi. The web series revolves around the lives of two brothers, Jaggi and Daljeet. While the elder brother, Jaggi, enjoys the comfort of a wealthy and seemingly perfect life, the younger one, Daljeet, struggles to survive, running a vintage book shop cum café. Their life spins out of control when a tragic accident occurs and distrust starts enveloping their lives, creating a rift between them and everyone around. The show promises some edge-of-the-seat plot twists and turns. Also Read - Love Hostel: Bobby Deol, Sanya Malhotra, Vikrant Massey thriller to premiere on ZEE5 on THIS date

Mr. Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India, said, “We are happy to further enhance ZEE5’s slate with premium and quality content which will resonate with viewers. In Bloody Brothers, we have explored the realm of dark comedy, with a stellar star cast in an unconventional setting. The focus has been to experiment with genres, narratives and multi-layered characters for increased authenticity and resonance. We are looking forward to viewers’ reaction to this content, which is through our partnership with Applause Entertainment, as we look forward to introducing more compelling titles across genres in the future.” Also Read - Mister Mummy: Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'souza reunite on screen after a decade for Shaad Ali's film

Nimisha Pandey, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Originals, ZEE5, said, “With Bloody Brothers, we add another captivating story to our content slate. It is a story of two brothers who must stick together to fight through a challenging situation. Jaideep and Zeeshan are an absolute delight as Jaggi and Daljeet. I am extremely happy to have partnered with Sameer, Applause and BBC Studios India on this series packed with unexpected plot twists and black humour. The show cannot be boxed in one genre and that is one of the many fascinating things about it. We are very excited for the viewers to experience this tale.”

Sameer Nair, CEO, Applause Entertainment, said, “Even as we gear up for the launch of , we are delighted to announce our third collaboration with ZEE5. Helmed by the dynamic and headlined by the brilliant duo of and , Bloody Brothers’ is a deliciously twisted tale of brotherhood, love, crime and drama. With a show packed with powerful performances and a riveting plot, we are happy to continue creating unique, popular and distinctive entertainment for our audiences across the globe”.

The makers of Bloody Brothers will announce the release date on ZEE5 soon.