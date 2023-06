Shahid Kapoor has made his debut as an action hero with Ali Abbas Zafar directorial called Bloody Daddy. The film had a big OTT release on Jio Cinema just a couple of hours ago. And sadly, the film has fallen prey to piracy. The whole movie in HD print is available to watch and download on various torrent sites. Shahid, Ronit Roy and more cast members of Bloody Daddy had left everyone wanting more just when the trailer was released. It is a big-scale action thriller movie, an adaptation of a French film. Also Read - Bloody Daddy actor Ronit Roy ranks Shahid Kapoor starrer in his top 3 list [Exclusive]

Bloody Daddy gets leaked online on torrent sites to watch

Jio Studios has planned diverse and interesting content for the viewers to watch and almost every week they have new releases coming up. Just last week, it was Asur 2 and now, Shahid Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and more celebs starrer Bloody Daddy has become a victim of the leak, mention several reports. There are several torrent websites such as Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla and more that have been repeatedly leaking new releases, movies or web series, irrespective of the medium. They have been making HD prints of films and web series available to watch for people. Also Read - Bloody Daddy Movie Review: Shahid Kapoor's bloody good action debut should be on top of your watch list

Piracy in India is a legal and punishable offence

We at BollywoodLife strongly condemn the act of piracy. The efforts and the money invested in the movie, all go to waste with such malicious acts. The team of Bloody Daddy has put together their best to make it a visual extravaganza for y'all within just 36 days. Shooting an actioner in such a short duration is no easy feat. Moreover, Bloody Daddy is available to stream on Jio Cinema for free. It's sad to see such offence being committed every week be it a theatrical release or an OTT one. Also Read - Shahid Kapoor recalls the tough time he had while shooting Vivah, 'Wasn't getting half of the things'

Watch Shahid Kapoor's Bloody Daddy trailer video post here:

Talking about Bloody Daddy, Ali Abbas Zafar has packed an amazing OTT entertainer which is unmissable. Apart from Shahid Kapoor, the film also stars Diana Penty, Rajeev Khandelwal, Ronit Roy , , Mukesh Bhhatt, Ankur Bhatia, and more. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande of Jio Studios, Bloody Daddy is about an NCB cop based in Delhi who gets into a cat-and-mouse game with a drug lord who later takes his son, hostage. How Shahid Kapoor's Sumair gets back his son forms the rest of the story.