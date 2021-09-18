After the life of Harshad Mehta who was involved in the stock market scam brought on screen. Now, a web series on businessman Nirav Modi is in the works. Yes, the series has not been titled yet but it is being adapted from senior investigative journalist Pavan C Lall's book Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi by Abundantia Entertainment. The makers of the series took to Instagram and captioned it as, 'Announcement Alert!

We are partnering with senior investigative journalist @pavan.lall to adapt his ground-breaking book '#Flawed: The Rise and Fall of India's Diamond Mogul Nirav Modi' into a multi-season series. We can't wait to bring this gripping story to screens!' Nirav Modi is the key accused in Wandsworth prison in South London and got arrested in March 2019. Here is a list of movies and shows that were based on financial frauds and the stock market that you can stream on OTT platforms.

Director ’s adaptation of Sucheta Dalal and Debashish Basu’s novel on Harshad Mehta is a must-watch for sure. This series showcases the rise and fall of the stockbroker and the financial scam he managed to pull off.

Baazaar - YouTube

This thriller showcases the lives of brokers in Mumbai. Rizwan, a stock trader from a small town comes to Mumbai and plans to make it big in the financial capital. He gets noticed by a successful trader Shakun Kothari who hires him as a broker.

Bad Boy Billionaires - Netflix

Bad Boy Millionaires is a series that showcases the lives of Vijay Mallya, Subrata Roy, and Nirav Modi. The series shows the details of their business plans and showcases their entire life journey.

Inside Edge - Amazon Prime Video

This series gives a glimpse into the cricket spot-fixing scandal. The series stars , Richa Chadha, , Siddhant Chaturvedi among others in prominent roles.

Jamtara - Netflix

This series is based on real events set in the city of Jharkhand. The story revolves around a group of young men who would rob people's bank accounts through their cell phones. The series sheds light on cybercrimes that have been encountered by people.