BLRecommends – From Barfi to The Sky Is Pink: Priyanka Chopra’s 7 highest rated films on IMDB that you can stream on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video

The global icon Priyanka Chopra Jonas is one of the most popular and loved actresses in Bollywood. She is one of India's highest-paid as well and her following on social media is creating newer waves and records every now and then. The actress us totally desi and has definitely made India proud on the world stage. Today on her birthday (July 18), we are celebrating a Priyanka Chopra day with her highly-rated films on IMDB that you can watch on the major OTT platforms. So join us…

Barfi - Netflix

Directed by , the film stars , Priyanka Chopra, and Ileana D'Cruz in lead roles. Actress Priyanka played the role of Jhilmil who is an autistic girl. PeeCee delivered a power-packed performance and one can easily say it's one of her best performances to date. On IMDB, its rating is 8.1. Also Read - Before Fahadh Faasil's Malik, here are the crime thrillers to watch today for an edge-of-the-seat experience on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+Hotstar and more

The Sky Is Pink - Netflix

This beautiful movie is based on a true story about a young author, Aisha Chaudhury, who passed away in 2015 at the age of 18 from pulmonary fibrosis and Severe Combined Immunodeficiency. Priyanka perfectly nailed the role of a strong mother who had her weak moments but is shown as headstrong and is fiercely protective about Aisha. On IMDB, the rating score, of The Sky Is Pink is 7.6.

Kaminey - Netflix

In this film, Priyanka essays the role of Sweety, a girl who is caught between two twins, Charlie and Guddu. She is shown as a lady who tries her best to keep her love Guddu away from trouble. In this film, Priyanka has proved her worth as she took up empowering roles in her career. Its score is 7.4.

- Amazon Prime Video

This epic romance talks about the love story of Peshwa Baji Rao and Mastani. In this movie, Priyanka plays the role of Peshwa's first wife, Kashibai who gets heartbroken and shattered to know that her husband is in love with Mastani and wants to marry her. Priyanka does a mind-blowing job as the dignified Kashibai and showcases the strength of the character. On IMDB it scored a 7.2 rating.

Don 2 - Amazon Prime Video

This is the hit sequel to Don film wherein audiences saw Roma realizing that the man she took as Vijay was a don. In Don 2 film, the entire force is behind hunting don down. Roma, who is angry at Vijay, becomes a cop and plans to catch him. It’s rated 7.2.

Dil Dhadakne Do - Amazon Prime Video

In this film, Priyanka plays the role of a successful entrepreneur who makes her place in the Forbes list of top entrepreneurs. She finds herself trapped in an unhappy marriage wherein her husband dominates her and she does not receive the same kind of respect as she does in her professional life. She finally realizes her worth and gets ready to make a new start. On IMDB it is at a 6.9 rating.

Agneepath - Netflix

In this film, Priyanka plays the role of Kaali who is shown as a lovely woman, soft-hearted yet strong. And her chemistry with is endearing. It has a score of 6.9.