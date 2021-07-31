BLRecommends From Kabir Singh to Lust Stories: 7 Kiara Advani movies and series to watch on OTT today

Shershaah actress Kiara Advani turns a year older today (31 July). The 28-year-old diva made her acting debut in Fugly and later appeared in a Telugu film. She carved a niche for herself and has given several hit films and series including M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Bharat Ane Nenu, Kabir Singh, Good Newwz among others. While we eagerly await for her next, Shershaah, where she shares screen space with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra, here’s a look at her movies and series that you can steam on OTT today. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers
This thriller drama film is directed by Ruchi Narain and stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape.
Kabir Singh - Netflix
This romantic action drama film was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is a remake of Vijay Deverakonda’s Arjun Reddy. The Hindi remake stars Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is about a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction mode when his girlfriend, Preeti marries someone else.
Lust Stories - Netflix
This anthology film consists of four stories that have been directed by Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, Dibakar Banerjee, and Karan Johar. The series stars Kiara Advani, Radhika Apte, Bhumi Pednekar, Manisha Koirala, Vicky Kaushal, Neil Bhoopalam, Neha Dhupia, Sanjay Kapoor, Jaideep Ahlawat, and Akash Thosar in pivotal roles. In Karan's storyline, Kiara plays the role of a young school teacher who gets married to an ‘ideal guy’ Paras (Vicky Kaushal) only to realize her husband is not aware or bothered about her dissatisfaction during sex.
Bharat Ane Nenu - Amazon Prime Video
This Telugu political action film is written and directed by Koratala Siva and stars Mahesh Babu and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is about Bharat, an Oxford university student who returns to India following the demise of his father. He then decides to bring about a change in the system after witnessing the widespread corruption around him.
Fugly - Amazon Prime Video
This comedy-drama social thriller is directed by Kabir Sadanand and stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, Arfi Lamba, and Kiara Advani in main roles.
M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+ Hotstar
This biographical sports drama film is directed by Neeraj Pandey and stars late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, Disha Patani, Kiara Advani, and Anupam Kher in the lead role. The film chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.
Vinaya Vidheya Rama - Amazon Prime Video
This Telugu-language action film is written and directed by Boyapati Srinu. The film stars Ram Charan, Vivek Oberoi, and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film revolves around Konidela Ram, a young man who sets out to destroy a dictator after the lives of his near and dear ones are threatened.
