BLRecommends From Kabir Singh to Lust Stories: 7 Kiara Advani movies and series to watch on OTT today

Shershaah actress turns a year older today (31 July). The 28-year-old diva made her acting debut in Fugly and later appeared in a Telugu film. She carved a niche for herself and has given several hit films and series including M. S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, Lust Stories, Ane Nenu, , among others. While we eagerly await for her next, Shershaah, where she shares screen space with rumoured beau Sidharth Malhotra, here’s a look at her movies and series that you can steam on OTT today. Also Read - Kiara Advani, Pooja Hegde, Kriti Sanon: These 6 Bollywood beauties are a HIT with south Indian filmmakers

This thriller drama film is directed by Ruchi Narain and stars Kiara Advani in the lead role. The film follows the story of a songwriter whose boyfriend is accused of rape.

Kabir Singh - Netflix

This romantic action drama film was written and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and is a remake of ’s Arjun Reddy. The Hindi remake stars and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is about a surgeon who spirals into self-destruction mode when his girlfriend, Preeti marries someone else.

Lust Stories - Netflix

This anthology film consists of four stories that have been directed by , , , and . The series stars Kiara Advani, , , , , , , , , and in pivotal roles. In Karan's storyline, Kiara plays the role of a young school teacher who gets married to an ‘ideal guy’ (Vicky Kaushal) only to realize her husband is not aware or bothered about her dissatisfaction during sex.

Bharat Ane Nenu - Amazon Prime Video

This Telugu political action film is written and directed by and stars and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film is about Bharat, an Oxford university student who returns to India following the demise of his father. He then decides to bring about a change in the system after witnessing the widespread corruption around him.

Fugly - Amazon Prime Video

This comedy-drama social thriller is directed by and stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Mohit Marwah, Vijender Singh, , and Kiara Advani in main roles.

M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story - Disney+ Hotstar

This biographical sports drama film is directed by and stars late actor , , Kiara Advani, and in the lead role. The film chronicles the life of Dhoni from a young age through a series of life events.

Vinaya Vidheya Rama - Amazon Prime Video

This Telugu-language action film is written and directed by . The film stars , , and Kiara Advani in lead roles. The film revolves around Konidela Ram, a young man who sets out to destroy a dictator after the lives of his near and dear ones are threatened.