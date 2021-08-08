BLRecommends – From Spyder to Maharshi: Top 7 films of Tollywood’s Prince Mahesh Babu to watch today on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, and more

The South superstar is a name and face who is known beyond the boundaries of the Tollywood film industry. Known as Prince Charming, he has carved a niche for himself with his impeccable work. The handsome actor turns a year older on 9 August and since it is the weekend, why not start an early celebration for the superstar’s birthday, by watching his films? Here’s a curated list of 7 films of the ‘Tollywood’s Prince’ that you can now stream on various OTT platforms. Also Read - WHAT! Salman Khan has a SECRET wife Noor and a 17-year-old daughter in Dubai? The Tiger 3 star reacts

Spyder features Mahesh Babu as an Intelligence Bureau officer who tries to catch a serial killer. This action thriller film will keep you hooked till the end.

Maharshi - Amazon Prime Video

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Maharshi's storyline is about Rishi, a millionaire businessman who becomes the CEO of a US-based software company. He returns to his country and tries to find the problems faced by the downtrodden farmers.

Ane Nenu - Amazon Prime Video

This film stars Mahesh Babu, , and in the lead roles. The plot of the film is about Bharat, a student who becomes the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh. Soon after he has been handed the responsibility, Bharat tries to eradicate corruption from the government offices and tries to learn politics.

Seethama Vakitlo Sirimalle Chettu - Hotstar

, Mahesh Babu, Anjali, and play lead roles in the film. The plot of the film teaches everyone how love eventually conquers everything. This feel-good drama film will fill your hearts with love.

Athadu - Hotstar

This is an action-packed film that features Mahesh Babu as a professional killer. Nandu is hired to kill a politician but ends up killing an innocent person. Nandu feels guilty about what he did and eventually starts living with the family of the man he killed. This film is one of the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Brahmotsavam - Zee5

The storyline of this film is about Ajay played by Mahesh Babu who is told to marry a relative’s daughter, as per his father’s wishes. But soon he reveals that he is already in love with another girl and backs out from this father’s commitment.

Srimanthudu - Zee5

This film has been co-produced by Mahesh Babu, under his banner G. Mahesh Babu Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. Srimanthudu is a story of a young man, Harsha Vardhan who inherits a business empire from his father. He soon learns about his family’s ancestral roots and moves to the village. He then tries his level best to improve the standard of living of the local people and the condition of the village.