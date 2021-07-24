BLRecommends: Loved The Vigil and Fear Street? Here are the much-talked about horror flicks to binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT platforms

Well, did you watch the horror trilogy Fear Street and The Vigil? In case, if you haven't watched it yet, make sure to binge-watch it and then, when you are on the look-out for more such nail biting horror, this list will come to the rescue. Here are the horror flicks you can watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and more OTT platforms.

TUMBBAD – AMAZON PRIME VIDEO

Set in Tumbbad, a rural village in Maharashtra, this horror film is directed by Rahi Anil Barve and Adesh Prasad. The storyline of the movie is about a family who is in search of an immeasurable ancestral fortune in the 20th century British India village. Their fortune is hidden in the confines of a decaying castle and is guarded by a sinister force. It stars Sohum Shah in lead role.

Bulbbul - Netflix

Bulbbul is a fairytale but not the usual ones that we have known. The storyline of the movie is around how Bulbbul haunts men who oppress women. It stars Tripti Dimri, Paoli Dam, Rahul Bose and Avinash Tiwary.

Insidious - Disney+Hotstar

The storyline is about a journey of a woman who can contact the dead. The film follows the peripheral use of ghosts and will give you sleepless nights.

Demonte Colony - Sony Liv

This Telugu thriller horror movie is about a bunch of roommates who visit a haunted villa. This villa has an age-old story that has kept all its dark secret buried deep into the soil. What unfolds next will surely give you chills.

BHOOL BHULAIYAA – YOUTUBE

This film Bhool Bhulaiyaa is the Hindi remake of Manichitrathazhu and stars Akshay Kumar, Shiney Ahuja, Vidya Balan, Ameesha Patel and Paresh Rawal. The film deals with an unusual theme that is not common to Indian horror films.