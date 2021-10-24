Mexican web series The Five Juanas has emerged from nowhere to catch on like wildfire everywhere – it has become a phenomenon and is on everyone's lips for the time being. It may not have reached the heights of euphoria like say Squid Game, Money Heist, Bridgerton, Stranger Things, Game of Thrones or The Mandalorian. but it has, in it's own right earned a place among shows that have clicked bug time in their very first season. To sum it up, Netflix has profited big time from The Five Juanas. So, if you're among those who can't get enough of it and now know not what to do once you're done with it, then we've got you a list of other riveting web series where women get together to kick ass to binge-watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hoptstar and ZEE5. Also Read - BL Recommends: Can't get enough of Squid Game – check out Start-Up, Taxi Driver and other riveting K-dramas to binge-watch this weekend

The Hamdmaid's Tale (Amazon Prime)

Not only the best show where woman unite to rise against nigh insurmountable patriarchy and untold perils, but also quite frankly one of the best shows ever made.

Big Little Lies (Disney+ Hotstar)

, Reese Witherspoon, , Zoe Kravitz, Laura Dern collude to conceal a big secret that is hell-bent on exposing – if that cast alone doesn't tempt you, then we don't know what would. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Indian Railways plays Squid Game, Amazon Prime launches 10 new K-dramas, Meenakshi Sundareshwar's trailer is every engineer's life and more

Churails (ZEE5)

Clad in burqas and armed with a common passion to stand for women everywhere, this Pakistani show sends notice to unfaithful husbands all over to better watch out.

Orange is the New Black (Netflix)

The rigours and transformation of the inmates in a female prison are displayed with tough beauty in this highly popular web series.

Orphan Black (Netflix)

All right, it might be the same actress and not several women starring together, but the premier of myriad clones of the same woman and their common question to discover how they came into existence and what's their purpose is just too good to pass on.