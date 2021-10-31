It's Halloween and if you are someone who loves to celebrate but have have nowhere to go, we have got just the right thing for you. You can sit in the comfort of your homes and enjoy these horror flicks to get all the feels. Also Read - Stink Attack: 11 Hollywood celebs who smell so bad that working with them was a punishment for co-stars

Train to Busan – Amazon

Night of the Living Dead – Amazon

This film is about a zombie apocalypse which threatens the safety of the passengers travelling on a train from Seoul to Busan. Directed by Yeon Sang-ho, it starred Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee and Kim Eui-sung.

This one follows seven people who are trapped in a rural farmhouse in western Pennsylvania. It is under assault by an enlarging group of cannibalistic, undead ghouls.

Saw – Amazon

World War Z – Amazon

Orphan – Netflix

Lights Out – Amazon

This one revolves round the mystery of the Jigsaw Killer, who tests his victims' will to live by putting them through deadly "games" where they must inflict great physical pain upon themselves to survive. It was quite gruesome.

The film stars as Gerry Lane, a former United Nations investigator who travels the world gathering clues to find a way to stop a zombie pandemic. Mireille Enos, Daniella Kertesz, James Badge Dale, Matthew Fox, Ludi Boeken, Fana Mokoena, David Morse, Peter Capaldi, Pierfrancesco Favino, Ruth Negga, and Wendy Williams also play important roles in this horror film.

The film revolves around on a couple who, after the death of their unborn child, adopt a mysterious nine-year-old girl. It was scary af.

This one followed a young woman who must confront her childhood fears to protect her brother from a vengeful supernatural entity holding a mysterious attachment to their mother.

