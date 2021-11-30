Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan reveals the BEST QUALITY of his producer Shah Rukh Khan and we couldn't agree more

As Abhishek Bachchan gears up for the release of Bob Biswas, he's interacting with the media non-stop. During one such interaction, the actor was quizzed about his producer, Shah Rukh Khan, whose Red Chillies Entertainment has bankrolled the movie.