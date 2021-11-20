The trailer of 's upcoming thriller Bob Biswas was released recently, and it’s getting many positive reactions from fans. Now, his father also seemed impressed by the trailer and gave a huge compliment for his son. Sharing the film’s tailer on Twitter, he wrote, “I am proud to say you are my son.” Have a look at his tweet below: Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Abhishek Bachchan impresses in Bob Biswas trailer, Kartik Aaryan says Dhamaka is a revisit to his past roles and more

T 4100 - I am proud to say you are my Son ! ... BYCMJBBN .. !! ❤️?????????? https://t.co/yk3BIzJIEb — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) November 19, 2021

Reacting to his comment, Abhsihek wrote in his own witty style, "Love you, Pa. But, you'll always be the BIG B(ob) to us."

Love you, Pa. But, you’ll always be the BIG B(ob) to us. ???? — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) November 20, 2021

A ZEE5 Original, the film is a crime-drama set against the backdrop of a love story, showcasing the dual life led by contract killer, Bob Biswas. The film which was shot in Kolkata, also stars Chitrangda Singh. Directed by Diya Annapurna Ghosh, it is produced by , and Gaurav Verma.

Talking about the film, Sujoy said, “This is a new ‘Bob Biswas’, he is like any of us. In life we all have various roles to play, whether as a parent, spouse or a friend and in each role we are equally responsible and accountable. This is the world of Bob, where he is trying to cope with each role as his life unfolds before him. Creating this world and Bob was super exciting and having Abhishek onboard has made the film even cooler. I genuinely hope that the audience enjoys what they see.”