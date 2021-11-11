The makers of starrer Bob Biswas have decided to release the film directly on OTT, if we go by a report on Bollywood Hungama. The film will be streaming on ZEE5. Produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment, it is a spin-off of starrer . Also Read - Cost of the bull painting in Amitabh Bachchan's home can easily buy you a 2 BHK in Mumbai's fanciest location

Abhishek will be seen sporting large spectacles, a huge wig and a big paunch. Bob Biswas' character essayed by Saswata Chatterjee in the Kahaani. Last year, some stills of the shoot made their way online and fans were loving it. Reacting to the responses, Abhishek had told Mid-day that the reaction was an endorsement that they were doing something right. He added that if you look the character, half your job is done. "In Kahaani, Bob Biswas is portly, so I had to pile on the kilos. Maintaining the frame during the lockdown was difficult," said Abhishek.

Meanwhile, post the success of and Dostana, Abhishek and were set to reunite for the Hindi remake of Malayalam hit Ayyappanum Koshiyum, which featured and in pivotal roles. However, reports suggested that Abhishek has backed out from the project. The does wish to work with John in the future.

Apart from Bob Biswas, he will also be seen in Dasvi. The actor recently got injured while shooting in Chennai while shooting for an intense sequence presumably from the film. In the caption he wrote, "Had a freak accident in Chennai on the set of my new film last Wednesday. Fractured my right hand. Needed surgery to fix it! So a quick trip back home to Mumbai. Surgery done, all patched-up and casted. And now back in Chennai to resume work. As they say... The show must go on! And as my father said.... Mard ko dard nahin hota! Ok, ok, ok it hurt a little. Thank you all for your wishes and get-well-soon messages."