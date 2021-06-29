From Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai to Shararat: 7 old Hindi TV shows to watch on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more for a nostalgic kick Someone has rightly said, 'old is gold'. There is something special about old Hindi TV shows which still rule the hearts of the audiences. From Dekh Bhai Dekh to Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, there is a list of iconic TV shows that had an everlasting impact on the hearts and minds of viewers. You can watch these TV shows on Disney+ Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and more that will take you down memory lane.