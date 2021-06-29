14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Gauahar Khan promise to take us on a laugh riot in their upcoming ZEE5 film – watch video

Vikrant Massey (Sanjay) and Kriti Kharbanda (Aditi), who have been associated with ZEE5 earlier (Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful and Kriti in Taish) now come together for a quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer