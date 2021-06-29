14 Phere: Kriti Kharbanda, Vikrant Massey, Gauahar Khan promise to take us on a laugh riot in their upcoming ZEE5 film – watch video

Keeping the need the entertainment quotient during lockdown, ZEE5 promises to bring you yet another comedy romp with 14 Phere, helemd by Devanshu Singh, starring Vikrant Massey, Kriti Kharbanda and Gauahar Khan, amongst others, and produced by ZEE Studios. Directed by National award winner Devanshu Singh and written by Manoj Kalwani, the film, a social comedy, aims to take you on a roller coaster ride. (Sanjay) and (Aditi), who have been associated with ZEE5 earlier (Vikrant in Broken But Beautiful and Kriti in Taish) now come together for a quirky, contemporary social comedy that promises to be a complete entertainer. Check out the first look video below: Also Read - Rahul Vaidya, Aly Goni, Hina Khan – 12 celebrities who participated back-to-back in Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi

"I remember the first time I read the script of 14 Phere, it was everything I was looking for! Drama, emotion, relatability and a strong character. Aditi has become a part of my personality in more ways than one! I can't wait for the audience to watch the story unfold on ZEE5. Imagine the drama and chaos of a typical Indian wedding, and then multiply that by two! The viewers are surely in for a joy ride.", shares Kriti Kharbanda.

"14Phere has been made for the Indian heartland filled with drama, comedy, quirkiness and a lot more. It will definitely be a great watch for families who can watch it together. It is highly relatable, and I hope the viewers thoroughly enjoy themselves when it premieres on ZEE5," adds Vikrant Massey.

“After Chintu Ka Birthday, I was looking for a script that resonated with my sensibilities. Manoj Kalwani's 14 Phere is all of that and much more.It's an engaging story. A roller coaster ride that has its heart in the right place. It's a family entertainer with songs and values. I am very positive about the film warming hearts and making our audience smile. Excited for everyone to watch 14 Phere on ZEE5,” shares director Devanshu Singh.

14 Phere premieres this July on ZEE5.