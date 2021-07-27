Abhay Deol set to 'SPIN' a new Indo-American coming-of-age story; movie confirmed for release on this OTT platform on THIS date

Disney International HD along with Disney+ Hotstar Premium is set to bring you a DJ-powered Disney Channel Original Movie, Spin, this Independence Day. Starring Abhay Deol, Avantika and Meera Sayal, and directed by Manjari Makijany; the movie is slated to premiere on 15th August in India, merely two days after its US premiere. Spin follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Also Read - #BLRecommends – Miss travel? Here’s an OTT watch list starring Hrithik Roshan, Kangana Ranaut, Deepika Padukone and more to satiate your wanderlust

Rhea's life revolves around her eclectic group of friends, Molly, Watson and Ginger, her after-school coding club, her family's Indian restaurant and her tight-knit, multigenerational family, which has only grown closer since her mother's passing. Everything changes when she falls for aspiring DJ Max and a long lost fervor for music is re-ignited. Rhea discovers that she has a natural gift for creating beats and producing music but must find the courage to follow her true inner talent.

will play the role of Rhea's father, Arvind; Meera Syal will play Rhea's spirited grandmother, Asha; Aryan Simhadri is Rhea's younger brother, Rohan; Michael Bishop is Max; Anna Cathcart is Molly; Jahbril Cook is Watson; Kerri Medders is Ginger. The movie is directed by Manjari Makijany and executive produced by Zanne Devine, with writing duties taken on by Carley Steiner and Josh Cagan. Spin will premiere at 12 pm on Disney International HD and Disney+ Hotstar Premium on 15th August in India. So, are you keen to watch this new Abhay Deol starrer? Tweet and let us know @bollywood_life.