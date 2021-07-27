Abhay Deol set to 'SPIN' a new Indo-American coming-of-age story; movie confirmed for release on this OTT platform on THIS date

Spin follows Rhea (Avantika), an Indian American teen who learns she has a passion for creating DJ mixes that blend the textures of her Indian heritage and the world around her. Abhay Deol will play Rhea's father, Arvind while Meera Syal will be seen as her spirited grandmother, Asha.