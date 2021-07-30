After Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee 'gira hua insaan', The Family Man 2 actor's brilliant riposte will win your heart and make you ROFL

So-called comedian Sunil Pal had recently make an absurd statement – actually another in a litany of absurd statements – where he had called Manoj Bajpayee, one of Bollywood's most respected actors both on and off screen, a “badmateez aur gira hua insaan (shameless and downgrade individual)” while also spewing vitriol on the latter's highly acclaimed and immensely popular web series, The Family Man, going as far as to label the show as “porn”. Now, Manoj Bajpayee has reacted to Sunil Pal's preposterous statements in his inimitable, calm, style, and has also offered him some invaluable life advice. Also Read - Trending OTT News Today: Vincenzo's Jeon Yeo-been turns 33, Dexter New Blood trailer unleashed the 'dark passenger', Army of Thieves teaser spells heist ecstasy

Opening up to Hindustan Times about comments, Manoj Bajpayee said that he completely understands that people don’t have jobs (especially during lockdown, even if it's now a partial lockdown), since he, too, has earlier been in such a situation. So, in order to get through these tough times, he suggests that such jobless people should take to meditation. Now if that cool and calm response, which subtly yet smartly doubles up as a stinging riposte, doesn't crack you up, we don't know what would. Also Read - SHOCKING! Comedian Sunil Pal drags Manoj Bajpayee and The Family Man into the Raj Kundra porn films case; calls the former 'gira hua insaan'

For the uninitiated, Sunil Pal had earlier stated that regardless how big an actor Manoj Bajpayee may be and irrespective of how many prestigious awards he may get, he hasn't come across a more shameless and downgrade individual than him. Referencing The Family Man, he added that such shows, which are being made nowadays, need to be put an immediate stop to as they're also a kind of porn (yup, we told you his words were highly absurd). According to him, they're the porn of thought as porn isn't only what you see, but also how you think. Also Read - The Family Man's co-director Krishna DK reacts strongly to Priyamani’s Lonavala track; says, “She shouldn't be seen as just Srikant Tiwari's wife”