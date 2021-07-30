After Sunil Pal calls Manoj Bajpayee 'gira hua insaan', The Family Man 2 actor's brilliant riposte will win your heart and make you ROFL

So-called comedian Sunil Pale had called Manoj Bajpayee, one of Bollywood's most respected actors both on and off screen, a "badmateez aur gira hua insaan" while also labelling The Family Man as "porn". Now, the latter has reacted to Pal's preposterous statements in his inimitable, calm, style, while also offering him some invaluable life advice.