Balcony Buddies trailer: Amol Parashar gets us in the mood for Friendship Day with a sweet and simple lockdown-themed OTT film on yaari, dosti

Balcony Buddies is a first-of-its-kind interactive film on an Indian OTT platform, which lets you make choices on behalf of the protagonists via its special interactive feature. From Amol Parashar's yoga look to Aisha Ahmed's gifts, every few minutes, the film gives viewers two options to choose from that will navigate the story in a direction chosen by the viewer.